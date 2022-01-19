Utah population to grow by 2.2 million in 2060, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report projects Utah's population will grow to 5.5 million people by 2060, while doubling the amount of households in the state.

The "Long-Term Planning Projections" report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah also shows the state will get older over the next four decades.

The projected growth estimates would see the state's population increase by 66%, with Utah reaching 4 million residents in 2032 and 5 million between 2050 and 2051. In all, the following five counties will account for 83% of the growth projected in Utah:

Davis

Salt Lake

Utah

Washington

Weber

Washington County is projected to experience the biggest population increase by 2060, growing by 155% with an additional 282,000 residents.

The report shows the majority of the population increase will come from net migration, with only four counties, Cache, Iron, Sanpete and Utah, being driven by natural increase, which is a younger population coming from university students.

But while the state will grow, the number of younger residents is expected to decline. The report projects the share of population between 18-24 year olds will drop from 11.5% to 9.5% in 40 years. Meanwhile, the share of those 85 and older will increase 10.5%.

The large bump in population will also lead to over 1.3 million jobs in Utah, backing up the state's claim to being one of the fastest growing economies in the United States. With the addition of over 207,000 jobs, the construction sector is expected to see the biggest boom.