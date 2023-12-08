Utah postal workers staying busy through holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside the walls of a 300,000-square-foot building in Salt Lake City’s industrial area, postal workers are busy processing all of Utah’s packages day and night.

“We typically can run about 5,500 pieces an hour on those machines,” said Chad Oborn, Executive Plant Manager. “By the end of the night tonight, we'll probably have processed upwards of 600,000 pieces through our two buildings. That's pretty typical for this time of year.”

Oborn believes next week will be the processing center's busiest period.

“It's a year-round process to prepare for this one month,” said Oborn. “We're hiring all year long to be prepared and staff for this. We've added additional machines throughout the year to be able to handle the volume that comes this time of year.”

If you want your packages to arrive before Christmas, here are some important deadlines for shipping in the U.S.:



December 16 for USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail

December 18 for Priority Mail

December 20 for priority mail express.

The cost to ship your gifts can range; Ground Advantage goes from $4.75, Priority Mail is from $9.65 and Priority Mail Express is from $28.75.

“It's very important that you do a good job on your address,” said Oborn. “Both your ‘from’ and your ‘to’ address, legible handwriting. You'd be better off to not put a zip code on if you didn't know it than you would be if you put the wrong zip code on.”

Many Utahns might be shocked at the cost of mailing a package, especially if you only do it once a year.

USPS has to continue raising rates to pay their employees, like carriers who deliver our mail every day, a fair wage, said Oborn.

“A thank you note is a wonderful way to recognize your career,” he said.