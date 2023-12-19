Utah prepares for Colorado wolves to cross the border

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — With wolves being introduced in Colorado, the state of Utah is making plans should they cross the border.

"Ultimately, we expect they will cross into Utah at some point," said Leann Hunting, the animal industry director for Utah's Department of Agriculture & Food. "And they eat something, whether it’s livestock or wildlife, both of which are a concern to us."

Five wolves were introduced in Colorado on Monday. They were released a minimum of 60 miles from the Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico borders. Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative to reintroduce wolves to that state in 2020. A federal judge rejected a challenge to the wolf reintroduction by the cattle industry, clearing the way for Monday's release.

If wolves cross into Utah, they cannot be killed.

"Wolves are on our endangered species list nationwide so they are a protected species. If a wolf happens to predate on livestock, the protocol will be to contact one of our trappers," Hunting told FOX 13 News on Tuesday. "Our trappers will locate, capture and we will relocate that wolf back to the state of Colorado. We’re working with U.S. Fish & Wildlife and our Division of Wildlife Resources in these efforts."

There is an exception for a portion of Rich and Cache counties, which is "delisted." Hunting said it was a crime for a livestock owner to kill a wolf, even if it is attacking their property. Instead, Utah's Dept. of Agriculture & Food is urging ranchers to contact them so they can begin tracking and trapping measures.

Utah political leaders have staunchly opposed wolf reintroduction plans and the legislature has funded larger delisting efforts. In 2020, the Utah State Legislature formally passed a resolution opposing wolf reintroduction efforts.

The Center for Biological Diversity praised the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado in a statement, urging in a statement "requirements that livestock owners take measures to prevent conflicts with wolves as a prerequisite to killing wolves or receiving compensation for livestock deaths."

"Now we’ll be working to promote peaceful coexistence with these amazing animals as they return to their rightful place in Colorado’s ecosystem," the wildlife advocacy group's Andrea Zaccardi said.

The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food believes there has been a wolf in our state previously. In Rich County in 2020, a calf was killed and the agency said it believed the bite marks were consistent with a wolf.

The wolf was never located.