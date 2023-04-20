Utah prepares for possible future earthquakes with statewide drill

MAGNA, Utah — Thousands of Utahns are taking part in the Great Utah Shake Out Thursday in preparation for the possibility of a future natural disaster.

The annual event is designed to raise awareness and preparedness for a major earthquake.

“That Magna quake was a reminder that we do live in earthquake country,” said Wade Mathews of the Utah Division of Emergency Management. “We have a close to 50 percent chance of a 6.5 to 7.5 magnitude quake on the Wasatch fault in the next 50 years.”

The 5.7 magnitude quake on March 18, 2020, that was centered near Magna caused damage to buildings but did not cause any loss of life.

It did, however, alert many Utahns to the possibility of a stronger quake.

The Great Utah Shake Out aims to teach residents what to do when the ground shakes.

“The most important thing as far as preparedness for any type of hazard is knowing the protective action,” Mathews said. “How to be a survivor. If we don’t survive that threat the rest of our plans don't really matter.”

When the ground starts to shake, experts advise that individuals should immediately drop to the floor and find something like a desk to take cover.

Most importantly when finding shelter, it's essential to protect the head, neck and back from falling debris.

In the event someone isn’t near a table, desk or another object that would provide protection, kneeling up against a wall and away from windows while using arms to cover the head and neck is the best way to stay safe during a quake.

Earthquake drills will take place across the state to mark the Great Utah Shake Out during the morning of April 20.

Most of these practice runs will happen in schools and offices. It is also advised to have an earthquake plan at home.

The state hopes 1 million people will register for the event.