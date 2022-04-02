Utah Pride Center resumes in-person services for first time since 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — After working virtually for the past two years, the Utah Pride Center reopened its doors Saturday, just in time for its 30th anniversary.

The event included free food from various food trucks and chances to mingle with other Pride Center attendees and resource groups for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Pride Center has taken on a hybrid approach for their support groups now that they have opened their services across the state.

"In the support groups or therapy groups, we are doing it where it's in-person and virtual," said Amanda Darrow, the Pride Center's director of youth, family and education. "And because we've reached the whole state of Utah, we have people down in Cedar City, up in Logan, and we need to be able to still provide spaces for those individuals in Utah."

The Utah Pride Center has different events happening every day, which can be found on its online community calendar.