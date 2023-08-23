Utah Pride Center shuts down suddenly, lays off staff

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center is temporarily closing after laying off a large portion of its staff and admitting "massive financial turmoil," according a statement sent to the group's supporters.

With the organization shutting its doors, other business owners are opening theirs to the community for safe spaces as the center works out its issues.

“We are here," said Kaitlyn Mahoney, owner of the Umbrella Bookstore, "we're here to be a safe space.

“We have meeting rooms that you can book for your own groups. We have a lot of book clubs that meet here. But you can book it for your writing group for a workshop you want to do with your friends."

Supporters say there are services specific to the Utah Pride Center that people relied upon.

“They provide a lot of resources for our community that spaces like ours can't," said Mahoney. "I can't provide therapy. I can't provide a lot of the other physical things that people in our community need. They're important.”

Recently, the center has drawn criticism from community members mentioned in its statement citing their "earned negative reputation." Center officials acknowledged "the disappointment and outrage of the community regarding the instability” of the organization.

The center says it will be shut until October 1 to give the group time to reorganize. After that, they say they may close, revive or reset.

Mahoney said other organizations have popped up to fill the need for resources as the Pride Center has been struggling. She and others hope the center can become a safe space, but says changes need to be made.

“They have a lot of work to do, but I hope that they take this time seriously to consider and build on for sure.”