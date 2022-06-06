Utah Pride festival, parade return after 3 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Members and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered in downtown Salt Lake City this weekend for the long-awaited return of the Pride Festival and Pride Parade.

More than 15,000 people participated in the Pride Parade this year, and an estimated 50,000 people watched.

At the festival on the Salt Lake City and County Building grounds, there were more than 40 different acts performing on four stages, along with 30+ food vendors serving a wide range of cuisines.

"Honestly, this parade saves lives, this festival, because it provides the funding for our mental health and wellness programs at the Utah Pride Center, including suicide prevention and a whole lot of support groups throughout the year," said Kevin Randall with the Utah Pride Center.

The Utah Pride Center is open all year with a number of different resources available