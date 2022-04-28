Utah Pride Week returns after 3-year hiatus

Utah's Pride Festival and Parade is back after a three-year hiatus, with plans for its largest celebration to date, featuring 14 different events during Pride Week 2022, which runs from Sunday, May 29—Sunday, June 5.

Tickets will go on sale May 1 through the Utah Pride Center, with discounts available for online purchases throughout the month of May.

“We’re seeing incredible support from the community and our sponsors. I think people are ready and excited to show PRIDE and return to pre-pandemic celebrations. With this being our 30th year as a non-profit supporting LGBTQ+ Utahns, we plan on giving the community a celebration they deserve,” said Tanya Hawkins, Co-CEO of the Utah Pride Center.

Among the major events featured in this year's festival are the Friday Night Rainbow Rally and Glow March on June 3, followed by the Saturday and Sunday Pride Festival on June 4—June 5, as well as the Sunday morning Pride Parade on Sunday, June 5.

This year's Utah Pride Festival is planning for over 60,000 attendees, and will be expanded to include more food trucks, drink stations, and exhibitor booths.

Musical headliners include Justin Utley, SHAED, DJ GSP, the Saliva Sisters, Mila Jam, and DEV.

According to the Utah Pride Center, Utah's Pride Festival is the largest PRIDE celebration, per capita in the Western United States.

Go here for a comprehensive list and description of the week's events.