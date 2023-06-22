Utah professor named LGBTQ+ Educator of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — June is Pride Month, and a Utah professor has a special reason to celebrate after being named one of Out to Innovate's winners of its 2023 Educator of the Year for LGBTQ+ professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math, known as STEM.

Dr. Ramon Barthelemy, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at the University of Utah received this honor, and already has a long list of impressive accomplishments.

Dr. Barthelemy was a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, and as an AAAS Fellow, he helped support equity in STEM education.

In 2022, Barthelemy and his collaborators published a groundbreaking study on the barriers that LGBTQ+ physicists face in the field.

His current research focuses on understanding the social network development of Ph.D. physicists who identify as women and/or as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Being queer has impacted how I think about binaries. I do not see the world as a place where there is one incorrect and one correct answer, said Dr. Barthelemy.

"Rather I see a very complex world in which multiple kinds of explanations and models can be used to understand our lives and the world around us."

His nominators noted, “...he combines stellar graduate work in physics education research with some of the deepest and most significant work on gender and LGBTQ+ issues in Physics that has so far been written.”

Out to Innovate awarded LGBTQ+ Engineer of the Year to Dr. David Jansing, Ph.D., a remote sensing scientist at Johns Hopkins University, and LGBTQ+ Scientist of the year to Dr. Victoria Orphan, Ph.D., the James Irvine Professor of Environmental Science and Geobiology at Caltech.