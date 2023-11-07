Utah radio station connects Indigenous community through music and news

SALT LAKE CITY — For three hours every Sunday morning, a Utah radio station connects the Indigenous community through music and news that impacts them.

As part of Native American Heritage Month, FOX 13 News visited the radio station to learn more about its significance in supporting culture.

"Living the Circle of Life" airs from 7 to 10 a.m. every Sunday morning on KRCL 90.9 FM.

“I am of the Klinkit and Athabasca nation, that’s Alaska native, and I am one of the co-hosts here at KRCL’s Living the Circle of Life," explained Valene MC Peratrovich.

The heart and soul of the program is the music, which includes traditional chanting, pow-wow music, as well as contemporary music performed by Indigenous artists.

“The show, to me, it’s a good voice for the indigenous people," reflected Dave John, co-host of the program. “Bring this information to the indigenous community on events, just different things happening…and then the music.”

Along with the music, the show also brings in guests to profile upcoming events like the "Adopt a Native Elder Rug Show," which helps generate thousands of dollars for many individuals on the Navajo Reservation.

Dave and Valene have been co-hosting the show for nearly two years but the program has been running for more than two decades, bringing music and news to the people of Turtle Island, which is what many native people call North America.

"I’m so grateful to be a steward, that people let me do this because it’s intimidating," Valene said. "I want to honor and do justice to all the nations of Turtle Island, it’s super important to me.”