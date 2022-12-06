Utah ranks #2 for best place to retire

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is ranked #2 in the country for the best place to retire, according to a recent study from RetireGuide.

Rankings were calculated based on several factors, but primarily criteria having to do with health, housing, and quality of life.

For example, one health factor is average life expectancy, and Utah's is over 78 years old, owing to the healthy lifestyles for most people living in the state.

Housing appreciation in Utah is nearly 100 percent over five years, meaning retirees can build equity fast.

Utah has a higher than average cost of living, but the quality of its health care is excellent—ranking 11th in the country.

And even though Utah is known for having "the greatest snow of Earth," its average temperature is over 50 degrees, meaning those who don't ski won't have to spend a lot of time inside.

Besting Utah for the top spot is Hawaii, with Alaska ranking last in the study.