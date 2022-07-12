Utah ranks high for wellness in new study

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study released by lifeextension.com ranked Utah as the sixth-best state for wellness.

What does that mean? It could be almost anything, but in this case, they looked at three categories combining an interesting group of data.

The categories:



CDC surveys on physical and mental health Percentage of land mass taken up by national parks Google searches about things like "mindfulness" and "supplements"

National parks were the study's stand-in for the broader idea of "access to nature." That's how Washington, D.C. became the best place in the country for access to nature, because of all the museums and monuments run by the park service.

So, somehow, Utah did poorly in the "access to nature" category but still got sixth overall.