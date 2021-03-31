Utah rates best in nation for roads and bridges

SALT LAKE CITY — While the nation looks at a plan to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure, Utah is better off than most states though there's still a long list of potential ways to put money to use.

For example, bridges.

Utah has lots of them says Lisa Miller with the Utah Department of Transportation.

"We have 1,973 bridges throughout the State of Utah," Miller said.

Some of those bridges are tiny spans over ditches, others carry tens of thousands of cars over freeway exchanges and some arch from one canyon cliff to the next with a river hundreds of feet below.

In other words...it's a lot of work to maintain with an endless to-do list.

UDOT isn't taking a position on the politics in Washington, but if they receive federal infrastructure dollars, they know how to spend them.

In fact a new study published by the website expertise.com says Utah spends dollars better than any other state when it comes to roads.

Utah was first in the nation for a collection of attributes contributing to good driving conditions, says the site. Among the criteria for the designation were overall infrastructure and quality of roads and bridges.