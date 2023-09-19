Utah receives $500,000 for grants to help small business expand globally

SALT LAKE CITY — Small businesses in Utah have an opportunity to expand globally, thanks to a grant program from the State Trade Expansion Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Utah received $500,000 to help Utah companies expand their global reach.

Administered by World Trade Center Utah in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the grants can be used to fund international business trips, develop and translate marketing materials to use abroad, and participate in trade shows, among other uses.

It's estimated that 95% of consumers and two-thirds of purchasing power are located outside the United States, so these grants can help Utah businesses tap into this expanding market.

Over the past two years, more than 120 Utah companies have been awarded grants, reporting $90 million in new trade opportunities for the state.

“This generous contribution from the SBA acts as a catalyst for Utah companies wanting to access global sales channels,” shared WTC Utah President and CEO Jonathan Freedman.

“We can help anyone wanting to sell a product or service abroad. WTC Utah and GOEO team up and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet customers by attending international trade missions and shows.”

For more information, including how to apply for a grant, go here.

Questions regarding eligibility or accepted activities should be sent to grants@wtcutah.com.