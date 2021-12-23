Utah lawmaker proposes zipper method for lane merges

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker is proposing that Utah adopt a "zipper method" for merging into a single lane, a change that would help prevent bottlenecks, easing the flow of traffic.

Utah Rep. Brady Brammer (R-Alpine) is suggesting the new law, which would have cars in the merging lane keep moving to the front of the line (just behind the obstruction) then slide over into moving traffic.

This avoids the mid-lane merges that can bottle up traffic and potentially cause accidents.

Although some argue it could create road rage if drivers perceived someone was cutting in line, experts think it's the most efficient and safest method for keeping traffic moving.

Violation of this change, if enacted, would result in a traffic infraction.