Utah reports 1,211 new COVID cases Friday; 1 new death

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 30, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reports 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since yesterday.

6,821 new people have been tested. There are 41 new hospitalizations. There have also been 4,435 new 1st-dose vaccinations since yesterday and 2,783 new people fully vaccinated.

Cases: 432,467 (1,211 new)
Tested: 2,917,728 (6,821 new)
Hospitalizations: 18,567 (41 new)
Deaths: 2,451 (1 new)
Vaccinated-1st dose: 1,668,260 (4,435 new)
Vaccinated-Fully: 1,478,589 (2,783 new)

The Utah department of health is reporting the rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests is 755 per day. The rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate is 14.7%.

351 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 152 of those patients are in an ICU. At referral centers (where most COVID patients are being treated) the ICU beds are 89.2% occupied.

64.4% of vaccine-eligible Utahns (12+) have received at least one dose, and 57.0% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated.

