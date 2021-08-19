Utah reports 1,280 new COVID cases Thursday; 14 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,280 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths since yesterday.

Additionally, 9,280 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,010 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.

There are 399 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The Utah Department of Health reports 14 more deaths since yesterday. Five of these deaths occurred prior to July 19, 2021.