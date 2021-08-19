Watch
Utah reports 1,280 new COVID cases Thursday; 14 more deaths

Manu Fernandez/AP
A health worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for members of Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Spain's rate of infection has shot up to 435 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, prompting new restrictions as authorities try to bring vaccination up to speed. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 15:08:28-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,280 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths since yesterday.

Additionally, 9,280 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,010 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.

There are 399 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The Utah Department of Health reports 14 more deaths since yesterday. Five of these deaths occurred prior to July 19, 2021.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  4. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  11. Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized
  13. Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized
  14. Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
