Utah reports 1,280 new COVID cases Thursday; 14 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,280 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths since yesterday.
Additionally, 9,280 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,010 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.
There are 399 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The Utah Department of Health reports 14 more deaths since yesterday. Five of these deaths occurred prior to July 19, 2021.
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death