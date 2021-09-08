Utah reports 1,539 new COVID cases Wednesday; 8 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Wednesday reported 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 as well as eight new deaths.

One of the new deaths reported was a female, between 15-24, a resident of Iron County, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

The health department reported, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,362 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

The health department reported, there are 483 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case details for the eight new deaths reported Wednesday: