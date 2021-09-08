Watch
Utah reports 1,539 new COVID cases Wednesday; 8 new deaths

Posted at 1:16 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 15:21:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah department of health on Wednesday reported 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 as well as eight new deaths.

One of the new deaths reported was a female, between 15-24, a resident of Iron County, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

The health department reported, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,362 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.3%.

The health department reported, there are 483 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case details for the eight new deaths reported Wednesday:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 15-24, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
