Utah reports 1,687 new COVID cases Thursday, 413 are school-age children

Gerald Herbert/AP
Nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a patient's room in a COVID-19 ward at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. “I see a lot of sadness. I see a lot that I never thought I’d see in my career,” said Springer, who has been a nurse nearly 20 years. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Sep 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,687 new COVID-19 cases, 413 of which are school aged children.

  • 162 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 119 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 132 cases in children ages 14-18

The health department reports, 8,876 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,317 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

The health department reports, there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths Thursday.

  1. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
