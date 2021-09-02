Utah reports 1,687 new COVID cases Thursday, 413 are school-age children

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,687 new COVID-19 cases, 413 of which are school aged children.
- 162 cases in children ages 5-10
- 119 cases in children ages 11-13
- 132 cases in children ages 14-18
The health department reports, 8,876 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,317 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.
The health department reports, there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The health department also reported 12 new deaths Thursday.
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death