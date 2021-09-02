Utah reports 1,687 new COVID cases Thursday, 413 are school-age children

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reports 1,687 new COVID-19 cases, 413 of which are school aged children.

162 cases in children ages 5-10

119 cases in children ages 11-13

132 cases in children ages 14-18

The health department reports, 8,876 more vaccine doses have been administered since yesterday.

READ: Utah man spends 223 days in hospital battling COVID

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,317 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

READ: Nearly 100% of Salt Lake City students wearing masks, officials say

The health department reports, there are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths Thursday.