Utah reports 282 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 8 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Sunday shows an increase of 282 cases from Saturday—bringing the state's total to 413,950—and 8 additional deaths, 7 of which having occurred before May 25.

To date, 2,843,946 vaccines have been administered in Utah and 215 are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 335 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.2%.

Today’s report brings the total to 2,363 people in Utah who have died due to COVID-19. The 8 deaths reported Sunday are:

- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death