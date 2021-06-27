Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah reports 282 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 8 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 13:19:00-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Sunday shows an increase of 282 cases from Saturday—bringing the state's total to 413,950—and 8 additional deaths, 7 of which having occurred before May 25.

To date, 2,843,946 vaccines have been administered in Utah and 215 are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 335 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.2%.

Today’s report brings the total to 2,363 people in Utah who have died due to COVID-19. The 8 deaths reported Sunday are:

- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere