Utah reports 728 new COVID cases on Tuesday; 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Dept. of Health on Tuesday reports 728 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths since the day before on Monday.

Additionally, 6,830 vaccines have been administered since yesterday.

The health department reports the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 877 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

The Utah Health Department reports that there are currently 395 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

In total, the state reports 2,471 deaths as a result of COVID-19, which is five new deaths since yesterday.