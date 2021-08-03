Watch
Utah reports 728 new COVID cases on Tuesday; 5 new deaths

Associated Press
Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 15:06:04-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Dept. of Health on Tuesday reports 728 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths since the day before on Monday.

Additionally, 6,830 vaccines have been administered since yesterday.

The health department reports the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 877 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

The Utah Health Department reports that there are currently 395 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

In total, the state reports 2,471 deaths as a result of COVID-19, which is five new deaths since yesterday.

  • Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
