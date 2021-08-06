Utah reports 894 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 8 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths.

Additionally, 7,820 vaccines have been administered since yesterday. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the state to 3,065,799.

READ: Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, White House says

7,411 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 859 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

375 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

READ: 13-year-old Utah boy becomes gravely ill weeks after contracting COVID

Eight additional deaths have been reported:

1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death