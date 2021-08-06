Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah reports 894 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 8 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
COVID VACCINE
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 16:09:40-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths.

Additionally, 7,820 vaccines have been administered since yesterday. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the state to 3,065,799.

READ: Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, White House says

7,411 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 859 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

375 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

READ: 13-year-old Utah boy becomes gravely ill weeks after contracting COVID

Eight additional deaths have been reported:

1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere