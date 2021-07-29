Utah reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday; 3 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 1,143 confirmed new cases since yesterday and three additional deaths.

"Today's case count is another step in the wrong direction for our state," said Utah Gov. Cox about Thursday's numbers. "But we remain confident in vaccines to help us turn the tide. Unfortunately, nearly everyone who is getting sick, and who will end up in the hospital because of today's case counts, is unvaccinated. This pandemic of the unvaccinated is tragic because it is preventable. It has never been easier to get a vaccine. While we are encouraged by increases in vaccinations, we need more people to protect themselves and their families."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 691 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

As the COVID surge continues in the state, 353 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,450: