Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah reports over 1,000 new COVID cases since Tuesday; 8 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:09:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths since the day before on Tuesday.

Additionally, 8,379 more vaccines have been administered since yesterday and 12,293 have been tested since yesterday.

READ: Salt Lake County Council meeting gets heated with discussion on masks

The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is currently 907 per day and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

There are currently 388 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19.

READ: Utah infectious disease expert urges a return to COVID-19 precaution

The eight new deaths reported today:

1. Female, between 25-44, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

2. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

6. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere