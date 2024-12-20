Utah Republicans give Salt Lake City January deadline to do more to address homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican political leaders in Utah are now pushing for Salt Lake City leaders to do more to address the issue of homelessness in the capital.

Mayor Mendenhall, As Utah’s leaders, we hear daily from business leaders, philanthropists, and citizens who are deeply concerned about the escalating public safety challenges in Salt Lake City. These stakeholders have urged the state to step in and address the law enforcement and criminal justice inadequacies impacting our capital city. Recently, Clark Ivory shared insights from a Utah Impact Partnership event, where you discussed the root causes of these challenges. He relayed your assertion that the issue lies not solely with law enforcement but from deeper failures in the criminal justice system. According to Mr. Ivory, you emphasized the efforts of the Salt Lake City Police Department to apprehend individuals violating the law but expressed frustration over a system that often allows even felons to “walk free within 45 minutes.” Mr. Ivory also respectfully advocated on your behalf, conveying your readiness to collaborate with law enforcement leadership to create a strategic plan rather than default to legislative intervention. Local law enforcement is the front end of the system to appropriately address the disorder that we are experiencing in our capital city. The ineffectiveness of SLCPD has become glaringly apparent. In the spirit of collaboration, we invite you to present this plan to us no later than January 17, 2025. The strategic plan should include clear accountability, enforce state law and local ordinances, and achieve decisive outcomes to eliminate crime and restore public safety. If your plan demonstrates the decisive leadership and results needed to resolve these issues, we will work to strengthen and sustain your efforts through legislative action. However, if progress stalls or alignment cannot be achieved, the legislature is prepared to move forward with legislation to increase state involvement and oversight during the upcoming session. We respect your authority to lead this effort and design an effective strategy for improving public safety in Salt Lake City. To support you, we sought input from business leaders, who proposed a framework that identifies breakdowns in the system and implements necessary reforms. We have enclosed a high-level outline of their recommendations to assist in your planning. The safety and well-being of all Utahns depend on bold leadership and swift action. We are committed to solving these challenges and expect your office to do its part to restore public confidence, security, and safety in our state’s capital city. Spencer Cox, J. Stuart Adams, and Mike Schultz

I am as frustrated as anybody, including our first responders, that the lasting progress on homelessness that we’ve all worked for has not yet materialized, but long-term progress takes long-term commitment and partnerships. There has never been a quick or easy solution to these challenges, and I’ve said many times I will never walk away from the table in order to do what I must to get the best outcome for Salt Lake City. The invitation to stay at the table with the state as we tackle one of the greatest challenges cities across this country are facing is an invitation I wholeheartedly welcome. Erin Mendenhall

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has significantly increased our efforts through alternative response models, targeted enforcement, directed patrols, and proactive community outreach throughout Salt Lake City. We recognize the important role we play in improving the quality of life for business owners, residents, tourists, and the homeless population in our city – and we recognize more must be done. Gaps in the criminal justice system often hinder progress, leaving officers and social workers to navigate cycles of disorder that erode trust and create perceptions of lawlessness. We are determined to break those cycles. The SLCPD remains committed to collaborating with state and local partners to address systemic challenges and create a standard of accountability, coordination, and shared responsibility while continuing to enforce the law. By doing so, we can deliver meaningful change—providing justice to offenders and compassionate support to those in need. Mike Brown

