Utah reservoirs facing dire consequences with low water levels

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Due to a lack of storms this past winter, water levels at Utah's reservoirs remain dangerously low as drought conditions continue throughout the state.

FOX 13s Bob Evans spent Monday afternoon at Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County, and spoke with experts who explained that the reservoirs are about 65% of normal, which is where the state was last year.

Nearly all of Utah's water needs come from snow melt to fill lakes and reservoirs, so a significant snowpack and slow snow melt is what is needed, but not expected.