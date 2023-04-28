Utah residents share their life stories with help from StoryCorps

LOGAN, Utah — Those who don’t think they have an interesting story in their lives are probably wrong, and Friday was the chance to have those tales recorded and maybe played on the radio.

The non-profit StoryCorps crew setting up the outside of their trailer in Logan as part of its 10-stop tour in an effort to record conversations between people who live in each city.

"You can come in with someone you love and trust and that you’re comfortable speaking with," explained Franchesca Pena, the mobile tour site manager. "We don’t have any expectations on what people speak about, so you can come in and speak about whatever you’d like."

Cathy Rickert came alone, so a StoryCorps facilitator did the 40 minute recording with her.

"Relationships, the importance of therapy for treatment of depression," Rickert spoke about.

After a session is done, participants receive a copy and the choice of whether to share it.

"If they choose to share it with us, we’ll share it with UPR, who’s our radio partner here in Logan, and we also archive every conversation at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress," Pena said.

"who can say that they have their stories archived in the Library of congress? Your grandkids, or your posterity, and they Google your name and that will come up and they can listen to your voice and hear your stories," said Kerry Bringhurst with UPR.

StoryCorps facilitators say if anyone who wants to tell their story needs to get an appointment ahead of time online. But for those who are low-tech, the group will fix you up on location.

Sharon Marceys showed up with her daughter, Lisa, who acted as her interviewer.

"I can’t think of anybody better to interview me than my daughter who is into social media and is my social one," said Sharon.

All the interviews can be found on the StoryCorps website.

"I guess I didn’t lead quite as boring a life as I thought I had," exclaimed Rickert.