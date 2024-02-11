Utah restaurants, bars getting ready for Super Bowl surge

OGDEN, Utah — Local breweries and restaurants are preparing for passionate NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It's a riot. It's so fun,” said Bri Pansa, the general manager of Ogden Beer Company. “Our rail usually fills up and lots of jerseys, lots of sports people, even if their team isn't playing in that specific game.”

Pansa said they expect it to be a busy night at the brewery.

For her staff, their game time starts a bit ahead of the first kickoff, preparing all the fan-favorite snacks.

“Our Sunday brunch is always usually pretty busy and so we usually die for that around like 2 o’clock and then it’ll be like go-time for the Super Bowl,” said Pansa, “So prepping up on lots of wings, chips and dips.”

She said they’re making sure they get the key ingredients ready to make the viewing party a touchdown.

“There's usually a division of like rooting for one team or the other,” she described, “And so there's lots of hooting, hollering, and it's funny to sit up there at the bar top and just watch everybody.”

McKenzie Smith was donning her Chiefs jersey while at the bar Saturday night, and said she’ll be back Sunday night for her first Super Bowl viewing in Utah.

“I'm excited to see what the community is like,” said Smith, “I always feel like there's somebody has a team regardless if they're rooting for the underdog, or whatever. So it's always just interesting to see the way in which people tend to celebrate.”

Ogden Beer Company will be launching their "Hoppy Hour" menu Sunday night throughout the rest of the week, with deals on wings, pretzels, and $3.12 beers.