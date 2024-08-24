Utah Royals hopeful contract renewals will better support players

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Royals FC kick off their season, a new contract will help raise the playing field for women in the sport.

"I think while having a huge women's soccer league is important, it’s also important to treat those players how they should be treated,” said Katie O'Kane, a women's soccer player, at the University of Utah.

The National Women’s Soccer League and the Players Association have agreed on a new contract with new terms to increase player salaries and be competitive with overseas leagues.

"Since I was little and people would ask me what I wanted to do with my life, I said, 'play professional soccer',” said O’Kane. "I like how it’s an aggressive sport, and you kind of like put everything you have onto the field."

And now, she feels like her dream of playing pro soccer might be a little closer – after the NWSL and the players association have come to an agreement that would nearly increase players' minimum annual salaries rising from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030.

It would also help players have more control over the teams they sign with by removing drafts, so players have to consent to the team they go to; more parental, childcare and mental health benefits; and creating a year-round schedule.

"When i was younger, it was like oh yeah, pursue your goals, try to play professional soccer, but you might need a side job,” explained O’Kane. “As I’m sure the players in the NWSL know, even in college, it’s hard to have a side job, because this takes up 99 percent of our time. So being able to go do what you love doing, while knowing that you’re actually being supported financially, is huge."

I hope this is only the beginning of investing in women’s sports.

"I think it’s important to shine a light on how hard we work, and how important this is to us personally and as a community,” added O’Kane.