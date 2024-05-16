Utah says 'Aloha' to easier than ever travel to Hawaii!

SALT LAKE CITY — Vacations to Hawaii just got a little easier in Salt Lake City as Hawaiian Airlines will now operate direct, daily flights straight from Utah to Honolulu.

Thursday morning, the maiden voyage of Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu touched down at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Passengers were greeted with a full-on party at 7:30 a.m., with music, balloons, treats and leis.

The occasion was something to be celebrated as in the past, Utahns headed on vacation could only rarely catch direct flights from Salt Lake City to Hawaii.

Now, Hawaiian Airlines will bring a brand new plane with a capacity of 189 passengers to Utah every single day during a nearly 7-hour flight from Honolulu.

The island is known to be the ultimate vacation destination, but the connection to Utah is even deeper.

“For Utahns and Hawaiians there is such a close link, the communities are so closely tied," explained Lokesh Amaranayaka, VP os Hawaiian Airlines. "So you’re right, it’s an excellent tourist destination, but also a great way for families and friends to reconnect and spend some time together and just in time for summer.”

The flight on Hawaiian Airlines is not your normal experience, with leaders saying vacation starts on the journey there.

“Hawaiian does a really good job of helping their passengers start their vacation as soon as they board…. not just when they arrive," said Nate Lavin with the Salt Lake City Airport. "It’s a great product and brand new airplanes, so the guests should enjoy themselves over the water.”

The airline shared in November that daily flights will depart Honolulu at 6:50 p.m. and arrive in Utah at 5:15 a.m. the following day before turning around and leaving back for Hawaii at 7 a.m. and arriving in Honolulu at 9:55 a.m.

If you missed the airport luau Thursday morning and want to celebrate the milestone, head to City Creek Center downtown on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for more fun.