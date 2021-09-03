Utah school board member reprimanded over LGBTQ social media posts

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education's leadership formally reprimanded controversial board member Natalie Cline over social media posts she has made about LGBTQ children, according to a letter obtained by FOX 13 under a public records request.

"Since being sworn in as a Board member approximately eight months ago, you have engendered controversy, frustration, and anger toward the Board, certain schools, certain educators, and certain student populations with statements you have posted on your social media regarding our LGBTQIA+ community," said the letter, signed by Board Chair Mark Huntsman and Vice-Chairs Laura Belnap and Cindy Davis.

The letter, dated August 24, invokes a social media post Cline made about a photo posted online depicting an LGBTQ flag at a Layton Latter-day Saint seminary. She posted a comment saying "the world is too much with us," which prompted another person to post: "Time to get out our muskets," in reference to a recent speech by a Latter-day Saint leader about LGBTQ issues.

But some took it as a suggestion of violence, the letter said, including the Davis School District. Extra security was ordered for schools as a result.

"This happened because of your post," the letter said. "This is not the first time your social media posts have incited threats toward educators and students. Nor is it the first time your comments have caused LEA administrators, educators, and parents to criticize the Board."

Cline did not immediately respond to a message from FOX 13 seeking comment through a school board spokesperson.

"Besides injuring our LGBTQIA+ community, your social media posts have also brought injury upon the Board. That is why we have taken this unprecedent action of sending you a letter of reprimand. We hope that in the future you would be more circumspect and mindful of all of Utah’s students when posting about sensitive issues," the letter said.

The Utah State Board of Education has faced public pushback from supporters and detractors of Cline's, who is known for her very conservative stances on social media. Recently, a petition was launched demanding to "recall" her, even though Utah has no recall laws for an elected official.

On the reprimand, the letter said the Board is "unaware of any such action being previously taken against a Board member until now."

The board was recently pressured to censure her. FOX 13 is told the full board voted on Thursday to support the letter of reprimand to Cline on a 12-2 vote (with Cline and Jennie Earl) opposing it. James Moss abstained from the vote.

Read the letter to Cline here: