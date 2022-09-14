Utah school officials change course, allow Vanguard Academy to keep board

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah State Charter School Board has changed its mind as the state is now allowing Vanguard Academy, a public school run by the polygamous Kingston group, to keep its board.

FOX 13 News discovered Vanguard Academy paid millions of taxpayer dollars to Kingston-affiliated businesses in 2020. The Charter School Board conducted its own investigation in 2021, confirming conflicts of interest related to the school's spending.

The latest vote reverses a decision made by the board in August that would have replaced Vanguard Academy's board with nine members chosen by the state.

Instead, the board will decide whether Vanguard Academy must be shut down in December. The school remains on "probation."

"The reality is, this does not eliminate any of the oversight or any of what's going to happen in the future," said Charter School Board Executive Director Jennifer Lambert. "Our attempt to put in new board members was to give Vanguard Academy a tool to help them resolve the deficiencies. The deficiencies haven't gone away. We've just withdrawn that tool because it was obvious Vanguard Academy would not make use of that tool."

The board also voted to implement a new "mentor" for the existing board at a later date.

Lambert said it is now up to Vanguard Academy and its soon-to-be appointed advisors to make meaningful changes on their own to avoid shutdown.

"But your position is, they're never going to have a quorum of non-conflicted board members unless they make changes to the board," asked FOX 13 News investigative reporter Adam Herbets.

"Correct," Lambert said. "And if they are using vendors that are not in the best interests of the school, that would still continue to be a problem... It isn't the vendors themselves. It isn't the board members themselves. It's the relationship between the two."

Vanguard Academy challenged the board's decision to replace the board and had a court date scheduled in October to argue the merits of the case. In light of the board's decision, the hearing is now moot.