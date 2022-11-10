Utah Senate Minority Caucus picks all-women leadership team

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate Minority Caucus has chosen an all-women leadership team in its recent round of internal elections.

Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, was elevated to serve as Minority Leader. Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, will step aside to serve as Minority Whip. Newly-elected Sen. Jennifer Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, was elected as assistant whip and Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City, was chosen to serve as the caucus manager.

Leadership in the legislature can set the tone for bills run by their members and policies that a particular caucus would like to advance. Both Sens. Escamilla and Mayne have reputations for exercising influence on legislation, even with the Republican supermajority. Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, regularly includes minority leadership during his daily news conferences with reporters covering the legislative session.

Following the recent midterm elections, the House and Senate Majority Caucuses were expected to hold their internal leadership elections on Thursday night. Neither President Adams nor House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, were expected to face any significant challenges to their leadership on Utah's Capitol Hill.