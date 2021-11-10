Utah Senate passes controversial congressional map, heads to governor

SALT LAKE CITY — By a 21-7 vote, the Utah State Senate passed the controversial congressional map that splits Salt Lake City into four parts Wednesday.

After passing in the Utah House during Tuesday's special legislative session, the bill will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox, who has said he will not veto the map.

FOX 13

Many have argued against the map, with some calling it gerrymandering in favor of Republicans. The legislature previously disregarded maps submitted by the Independent Redistricting Commission in favor of their own.

"This is gerrymandering at its best," said State Sen. Luz Escamilla (D). "Right now, we are dividing our community."

State Sen. Daniel Thatcher broke with his party and voted with Democrats in opposing the map.

Because the map achieved a 2/3 majority, a citizen referendum cannot happen, although there is still a chance for lawsuits or ballot initiative.