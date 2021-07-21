Utah sheriff to hold active-shooter training for teachers

PROVO, Utah — A Utah County sheriff is offering an active-shooter training for teachers and it has filled up long before its start date.

Trainers at the Teachers Academy include police, self-defense trainers and medical professionals for the 20-hour course informed by lessons learned in other active shooter incidents, the Daily Herald reported.

Topics covered during the Teacher Academy training will include tactical emergency medical techniques, weapons familiarization, Utah concealed carry certification, tactical de-escalation, self-defense and live range-shooting.

``Many times people fail to act in critical incidents because they have never been taught how to act, "Utah County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Smith said in a statement. ``The skills taught in this class are designed to teach you how to act and how to save lives."

This is the third Teachers Academy class held since 2019. It's designed for teachers, administrators, and school support staff.

Participants for the session beginning Aug. 3 are limited to 30 people, and spots have already filled up and a wait list has started.