Utah sheriff's sergeant killed in out-of-state crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A sergeant with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash on Thursday night.

The family was traveling in Alabama while attending a military graduation for their oldest son.

"The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Sergeant Adrian Hillin. Sgt. Hillin, his wife, and youngest son were involved in a traffic accident out of state," the sheriff's office said in a statement to FOX 13 News. "Sgt. Adrian Hillin began his law enforcement career with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in August of 2000 where he had an assignment in the jail. Adrian was assigned to patrol in 2003. He was later promoted to Sergeant in February of 2009 where he has been an example to the deputies he supervised. He loved interdiction and had good success."

According to AL.com, a 50-year-old Alabama woman was also killed in the crash.

Authorities said Hillin was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima that collided with a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by the Alabama woman. Hillin’s car then left the road and hit a building.

Hillin was pronounced dead on the scene. His wife and son were taken to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.