Utah siblings sue Brazilian oil giant they allege orchestrated their parents’ slayings in 2003

Logan Staheli was only 10 years old when he found his father dead and his mother struggling to breathe in their blood-soaked bed.

His sister Wesley Staheli was only 13 years old when Brazilian police publicly named her and Logan as suspects just after their parents’ slayings, implying a small toy hatchet found in her bedroom had been used to kill them.

Both children were newly orphaned when a judge ordered them to stay in Brazil instead of returning home to Utah.

Their trauma is one of the reasons that the now-adult Staheli siblings — along with two other sisters — filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court last month against a Brazilian government-controlled oil and gas corporation, according to the federal complaint.

Another reason is to uncover the truth of what really happened to their parents, Todd and Michelle Staheli, almost 20 years ago, attorney Keith Woodwell told The Salt Lake Tribune. He said this lawsuit against Petróleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, is the “culmination” of almost three years of investigation and legal action.

