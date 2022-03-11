Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah siblings sue Brazilian oil giant they allege orchestrated their parents’ slayings in 2003

Staheli family
Undated family photo<br/>
Todd Staheli, 39, and his wife, Michelle Staheli, 36, were found bludgeoned to death in 2003 in their home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Their four adult children are suing the Brazilian oil company, alleging that the corporation orchestrated the slayings.
Staheli family
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:50:52-05

Logan Staheli was only 10 years old when he found his father dead and his mother struggling to breathe in their blood-soaked bed.

His sister Wesley Staheli was only 13 years old when Brazilian police publicly named her and Logan as suspects just after their parents’ slayings, implying a small toy hatchet found in her bedroom had been used to kill them.

Both children were newly orphaned when a judge ordered them to stay in Brazil instead of returning home to Utah.

Their trauma is one of the reasons that the now-adult Staheli siblings — along with two other sisters — filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court last month against a Brazilian government-controlled oil and gas corporation, according to the federal complaint.

Another reason is to uncover the truth of what really happened to their parents, Todd and Michelle Staheli, almost 20 years ago, attorney Keith Woodwell told The Salt Lake Tribune. He said this lawsuit against Petróleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, is the “culmination” of almost three years of investigation and legal action.

Read the entire story at The Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere