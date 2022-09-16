Utah Silver Alert activated for Taylorsville man with medical concerns

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was activated late Thursday night for a man out of Taylorsville with medical concerns.

Richard Lyn Pettley, 74, was last seen at around 5 p.m. Thursday near 2309 W. Edgeware Lane.

He is about 5'8" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Pettley was last seen wearing a hat with an eagle on the front, a black jacket with blue sleeves and blue khaki pants.

Pettley also has Alzheimer's, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

It's unknown where he may be headed.

If you see Pettley or know of his whereabouts, call 801-840-4000 to report it to the police.