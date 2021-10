Utah ski resorts announce opening dates

SALT LAKE CITY — Storms moving across Utah during October have made commutes difficult and led to school closings, but it also means that ski season is just around the corner.

Many resorts are already reporting several feet of snow on the ground and are gearing up for their 2021-22 season.

According to Ski Utah, anticipated resort opening dates are as follows:

Alta : November 20, 2021

Beaver : to be announced

Brian Head : to be announced

Brighton: to be announced

Cherry Peak: to be announced

Deer Valley : December 4, 2021

Eagle Point : December 17, 2021

Nordic Valley : to be announced

Park City Mountain : November 19, 2021

Powder Mountain : to be announced

Snowbasin : November 24, 2021

Snowbird : December 1, 2021

Solitude : November 19, 2021

Sundance : December 10, 2021

Woodward Park City : November 19, 2021

Visit Ski Utah's full report for current snow conditions at all Utah ski areas.