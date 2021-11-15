Utah ski resorts preparing to open, but start dates may be delayed

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple ski resorts are set to open this week, but warm temperatures could keep eager skiers waiting.

Park City Mountain announced on Friday that the resort will be delaying its opening day due to warm weather.

Alta Ski Area is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 20. Andria Huskinson said the resort will decide on Tuesday whether or not it will open on the scheduled opening date.

“Fingers crossed we get to open and get some cooler temps next week so that we can open,” she said.

Huskinson said Alta’s seen a lot of snow: So far, 81 inches with a base at 31 inches.

“We have really good snow coverage at the upper mountain, and not that much coverage down below,” she said.

She said the concern right now is that it’s not cold enough to make snow to keep the heavily-trafficked areas near the lifts covered.

Skier Molly Leavens is confident from what she’s seen on the mountain that the resort could open on time.

“I think so. There’s plenty of snow. I’ve been up here for the past couple of weeks, hiking up and skiing down, and there’s plenty of snow,” she said.

For those planning a ski trip at Alta, this will also be the first season it will require parking reservations on weekends and holidays.

2021-22 Anticipated Opening Dates (subject to change; via skiutah.com)

