Utah skiers and boarders take advantage of late-season snow

BRIGHTON, Utah — There were lots of happy skiers and riders taking advantage of our late season, mountain snow on Tuesday.

It truly felt a lot more like February than April up at the resorts. And lots of folks were enjoying the bonus blast of winter.”

Brighton got nearly a foot of fresh powder overnight with more snow on the way. The parking lot was completely full and folks appear to be beside themselves with this bonus blast of winter.

Brighton officials told FOX 13 News this is icing, literally and figuratively, on what’s already been a record year for them.

“For it being such a funky snow year people still showed up, they skied, they had a great time and we’re looking to finish strong and this snow is definitely going to help so we have a couple more weeks and we’ll give it our best," said Jared Winkler with Brighton Resort.

As snow continued to fall, with temperature in the teens midday, it meant the conditions should be sticking around for at least the next few days.