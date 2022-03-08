Utah small businesses invited to enter $200k contest

RIVERDALE, Utah — Small businesses in Utah will have the chance to win a sponsorship agreement from the Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union—valued at $200,000—as part of an inaugural "Small Business Spotlight" contest.

Also included for the winning business is the opportunity to participate in business and marketing strategy meetings with executives from the Utah Jazz and America First Credit Union.

All Utah-based for-profit small businesses with an annual revenue of less than $10 million are eligible to enter the contest.

Applicants are required to explain why the Utah Jazz sponsorship would help their business.

Businesses will be evaluated on how well they represent Utah, how much they currently give back to the community, and how this opportunity will help them execute their business objectives successfully.

"The Utah Jazz have tremendous respect for small businesses, the challenges they face and how integral they are to our local communities," said Chris Barney, Utah Jazz chief revenue officer.

All entries must be submitted by May 1, 2022. Finalists will pitch their businesses to judges made up of business and community leaders, who will choose the winner.

Participants should review the Official Rules before entering the contest.

“Small businesses have really been impacted over the past couple of years,” said America First president and CEO, Thayne Shaffer.

“With the support of the Utah Jazz, we’re excited to be able to offer this sponsorship to a deserving small business in our community."