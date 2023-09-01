Utah SNAP users can recover stolen money by doing this

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns using SNAP benefits who have had money stolen from their card can now get it back thanks to a plan that went into effect Friday

For funds that were stolen between October 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, Utahns can submit a claim by the end of September to start the process and regain their funds.

Incidents that happened after that time period, from September 1 and onward, SNAP users will have 30 days to report the fraud and get replacement money.

Only funds stolen by September 30, 2024, are eligible for replacement and the money had to have been stolen due to phishing, cloning or skimming.

"Since EBT cards function like cash, it’s important for customers to be vigilant about protecting their information,” said Dale Ownby, eligibility services director at the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Currently, the only funds that can be replaced are those stolen by phishing, cloning and skimming. And those replacement funds will only be available through September 2024.”

In 2022, Congress passed a law that allowed SNAP recipients who became victims of card skimming, phishing or cloning to regain their stolen benefits.

Individual states were left to figure out a plan that would work in their area and then submit it to the Food and Nutrition Service for approval.

Utah's plan was submitted on the deadline, February 27, and accepted on June 2. The plan went into effect on September 1.

Maryland was the first state to implement their plan, which went into effect on March 6.