Utah soldier honored for heroic actions after motorcycle crash in Midvale

SALT LAKE CITY — Tech Sergeant Erik Bornemeier received the Utah Cross for heroism, the second-highest honor awarded to members of Utah’s Army and Air National Guard.

As a long-time medic, Bornemeier’s heroism wasn’t the stuff of a guns-blazing war movie, and it didn’t take place in a faraway country.

On June 2, 2020, Bornemeier was driving to his duty post with the COVID-19 task force in Salt Lake County when he came upon an accident. A motorcycle and car had collided. The damage was clear and no first responders had arrived to the scene. At least none on duty in the area of 7200 South and State Street.

Bornemeier didn’t think twice. He had his medic’s kit, which he always keeps close, and he stopped and ran across the early morning commuter traffic.

He made sure he understood the scene.

He made sure everyone was as safe as could be expected considering the busy road.

Then he set to work on the most injured person – the motorcycle rider.

In the video above, you’ll see that what he did was heroic, but what he accomplished, in the end, is unexpected. At least, it was unexpected for those who haven’t met Sgt. Bornemeier.

