Utah state parks get upgrades as visitation grows

ECHO STATE PARK, Utah — It was an unusual ribbon cutting ceremony. Instead of giant scissors cutting a ribbon, state parks officials and other dignitaries used fishing poles to raise the ribbon at the boat ramp.

The event was commemorating a newly-redesigned Echo State Park.

"We have new restrooms throughout the park," said park manager Benjamin Meraz. "We have a whole new campground there with running water, sewer, electric. The whole parking lot just paved, 150-boat parking."

There's also a beach built on the edge of the parking lot. The campground has brand new "tiny home" cabins complete with air conditioning and flushing toilets.

The recent upgrades at Echo State Park and nearby Rockport Reservoir are in response to demand.

"People love to be outdoors and having state parks, and the additional amenities being offered with the upgrades. It’s massive," said Summit County Council member Malena Stevens.

In recent years, the Utah State Parks system said visitation has been growing. But the COVID-19 pandemic made it surge as people got out and rediscovered the outdoors.

"The pandemic had a major impact on outdoor recreation in general. I recreate outdoors, I’ve seen it when I'm out fishing and boating and hiking, there’s just more people enjoying the outdoors," said Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen.

State-run parks have broken records for visitation, continuing past the pandemic. The increased number of visitors has led to the investments in remodeling and better amenities. More upgrades are planned at parks statewide.

"The legislature has made a major, several major investments, into our Utah State Parks," Rasmussen said. "Over $200 million worth of general fund money and also money we collect at our state parks to build facilities like this."