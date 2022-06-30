LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University police are looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning after he allegedly exposed himself in public and left notes with pornographic images on cars.

Police report that on June 17, the man taped a note to a woman's vehicle with a pornographic image inside. The incident happened in the area of Old Main, officials said.

The man was also observed on Utah State University campus that day between 10 a.m. and 1:43 p.m., police said.

Then, on June 25, police said a driver was traveling on U.S. Highway 89 at the intersection of Champ Drive near the Family Life building when they noticed the man with his shorts down, exposing himself to traffic.

Although the individual did not report it to police at that moment, they did tell coworkers, police explained. The man in question was seen on campus that same day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The next day, on June 26, the same driver pulled into campus in the same area and parked in front of the Agriculture Sciences building. When they went to leave, they found a note with a pornographic image taped to their car.

The man was observed on campus on June 26 between 3:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., officials reported.

Police said that each time the man went to campus, he changed into shorts. He also carried a black backpack with white lettering on the front.

Anyone with information on the man should call Detective Nick Bowman at 435-797-1939.