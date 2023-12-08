Utah State University students raise money for kids to participate in sports programs

LOGAN, Utah — A pair of Utah State University students are taking advantage of a school project to ensure every child in their community gets the chance to participate in youth sports.

Haldi Lords and John Coleman explained sports opportunities played a large part in helping them form their own identities.

"We know the impact that sports can play any young person's life," Coleman reflected. "Acting like an outlet or helping them grow to be big leaders and their teams."

When they got a class assignment to make a difference in their community, they decided to raise money to sponsor kids to play Junior Jazz.

"We believe that every kid should be able to play sports, regardless of their family's financial situation. They all deserve that opportunity," Lords said.

The students started a GoFundMe fundraiser with a modest goal of $500 but thanks to generous donations, they've met their goal nearly two times now, raising just short of $1,000 for kids in need.

"At first, we were just trying to raise registration fees like to pay for kids to play," Lords said. "But now if we get more money in, we could even help with equipment, basketball shoes and that type of thing. So honestly, like, the sky is the limit at this point."

Junior Jazz registration fees range from $30 to $100, which can be a burden for some families.

As their fundraiser continues through December, Coleman and Lords hope people dig deep during the holiday season to give and make a small impact on the life of a Utah child.

To learn more about the fundraiser or donate, click here.