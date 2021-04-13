Utah students ask governor tough questions in first student town hall

SALT LAKE CITY — A handful of Utah middle and high school students had the opportunity to ask Gov. Spencer Cox questions directly Tuesday.

The governor held his first student town hall since taking office in January. Students were selected to take part based on their academic achievements and involvement in civics.

Streamed live on Facebook, the questions posed by students were anything but softballs as topics ranged from sex education to mask mandates and gun violence.

When asked by senior Aarushi Verma from Skyline High School asked about possible changes to Utah's sex education curriculum, Cox said the best place to have those conversations is at home.

Dallin Braun of Emery High School asked why the middle class feel their rights are being infringed upon by extremists, and what Cox planned to do so that that the middle class has a say.

"Politics has become incredibly divisive, we need more people to get involved and run for office," said Cox. "There are a lot of really good people who don’t want anything to do with politics."

Cox hoped that younger people, like the students he spoke with, would become involved in politics, vote and help lead Utah into the future.