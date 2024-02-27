Utah students launch women's hygiene products in Target nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY — It's an exciting day for two students at the University of Utah who are launching products from their brand-new business nationwide at hundreds of Target stores.

FOX 13 News introduced Sadie and Abby Bowler, a pair of sisters on a self-care mission, last fall.

The duo developed a line of women’s self-care products and got to see a dream come to fruition Tuesday as their products will now be available on the shelves at 500 Target locations across the country.

"We are just pinching ourselves, this is exactly the vision we had for SadieB," Sadie exclaimed.

The Bowler sister's company, SadieB, was sparked while on a backpacking trip in the Canadian wilderness. They decided to create products for women that placed an emphasis on their identity versus a desired look.

“We call it, 'Girl Care,'" Sadie explained, "Which is the combination of personal care and mental hygiene, powered by girls. To just remind girls that this should be a daily habit to take care of their mental health.”

While Sadie was formulating and refining her vision, she was also deciding on where to attend college and learned about the Lassonde program at the University of Utah.

“The Lassonde program sold me on the U," she remembered. "It made it possible for me to work on SadieB and be a full-time student, which was an incredible opportunity.”

Resources at the school provided mentors, fellow entrepreneurs and connections in the community that turned SadieB into a flourishing business.

“We donate one percent of our revenue to causes that support girls' mental health," Saide said. "Right now we’re in partnership with Girl Up United Nations foundation.”

Accomplishing a major goal of having products stocked in Target is especially sweet to the sisters who have believed in SadieB since day one.

"It’s been challenging and fun, there are highs and lows, but it’s incredible and we made it to launch day so, we’re thrilled," Sadie exclaimed.

The Bowlers will begin in-store Target launch appearances in Salt Lake City Tuesday before moving to other stores throughout northern Utah, ushering in a new era of SadieB.