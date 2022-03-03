Utah students will soon learn about racial and ethnic minorities' contributions to state history

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature advanced a bill that creates a new curriculum to teach students about the contributions of racial and ethnic minorities to state history.

Senate Bill 244 has the state create an ethnic studies curriculum in Utah. If the bill is signed by Governor Spencer Cox, students could start to learn about minority contributions to Utah history by 2023.

"I’ve raised two daughters here and both of them went through the public school system and the most of what they learned was taught by me when they learned about their history and they learned about Blacks in Utah and Black pioneers that came over," said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, the House co-sponsor of the bill. "So now every student is going to have an opportunity to learn that."